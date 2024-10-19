Bhubaneswar: Highlighting the strong governance of Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi called upon the top industry leaders and businesspersons to harness the opportunities that the State offers.

During the second roadshow in Mumbai ahead of the ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’, the Chief Minister reflected on Odisha’s growing industrial might. The first roadshow was held in Delhi.

He said, “Odisha offers immense opportunities with its business-friendly environment, demonstrated through recognition in the BRAP 2022. With initiatives like the Single Window Clearance System and GO-SWIFT, the state ensures streamlined investment processes. Its strategic location on India’s eastern coast, robust infrastructure, and access to global markets make it a hub for industrial growth. Odisha with its skilled workforce and strong governance, invites investors to join a vibrant ecosystem and participate in the ‘Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025’.”

Majhi, in his keynote address, outlined the State’s rapid transformation into a hub for skill-driven industries, emphasising sectors such as IT, textiles, renewable energy, plastic, chemicals and petrochemicals. The Chief Minister’s engagements also included one-on-one meetings with leading industrialists.

The ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’ is scheduled to be held in January 28-29, 2025, in Bhubaneswar.

Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister of Industries, emphasised Odisha’s strategic advantages. He said the State offers a seamless business environment through initiatives like garment manufacturing clusters, food processing parks, and logistics hubs. Odisha invites industries to leverage its robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and supportive government policies.

Manoj Ahuja, Chief Secretary of Odisha; Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary of Industries, who were part of the delegation of Odisha Government led by the Chief Minister, were present at the event.

With the successful completion of the Mumbai roadshow, more than 500 attendees, including business leaders, witnessed Odisha’s potential to attract investment.