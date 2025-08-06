Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday called on Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy in New Delhi and held discussions on further strengthening of the steel sector in Odisha.

The meeting focused on advancing key projects and strategic collaborations to strengthen Odisha’s leadership in India’s steel sector.

Kumaraswamy highlighted the pivotal role Odisha plays in India’s steel production capacity and reiterated the Centre’s full commitment to accelerating growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A major point of discussion was the expansion of the Rourkela Steel Plant, a critical facility under SAIL. The Union Minister assured the Chief Minister that the Ministry would extend all necessary support to resolve bottlenecks and scale up production capacity, helping transform Rourkela into a world-class steel hub.

The meeting also saw deliberations on developing new iron ore mines across the state to ensure a sustained raw material supply.

Kumaraswamy underlined that secure and efficient access to iron ore is essential to power both public and private sector steel plants, and to maintain India's competitive edge globally.

“Odisha has the potential to lead India’s steel revolution,” the Union Minister said. “Together with the state government, we will ensure that infrastructure, investment, and employment in the sector continue to grow rapidly.”

The discussion concluded with a shared vision to make Odisha a model state for industrial growth, mineral development, and steel excellence, contributing meaningfully to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat @2047 and PM Modi’s vision of 300 MTPA by 2030.

Earlier, CM Majhi also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi, Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Paatil and held discussions on issues concerning Odisha.

“Had a courtesy call with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji today in New Delhi. Discussed Centre-State coordination and various developmental initiatives of the State,” CM Majhi posted on X handle.

(IANS)