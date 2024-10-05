Bhubaneswar: Calling upon the newly recruited Junior Teachers to adopt technology while imparting education, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi asked them to work with passion.

The Chief Minister handed over the appointment letter to the Junior Teachers today at a function at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. He said the teachers must ensure that the learning experience for students becomes entertaining. The teachers should work in such manner that students should consider them as friends, Majhi added.

Highlighting that the Odisha Government has allocated ₹35,536 Crore in the education budget this year, the Chief Minister said it is significantly more than the last year. Over 10% of the total budget has been allocated to the education sector. With this allocation, the education infrastructure will be strengthened, Majhi said.

“My Government believes in work. The development of education sector will ensure the country’s further development,” Majhi said.

The Chief Minister criticised the previous BJD Government and said the 5T development of schools is an eyewash. Even though the primary education is the foundation of a child, the previous Government did not do anything for the primary level, Majhi said.

“Lord Jagannath has given me the chance to ensure infrastructure development of schools,” Majhi said.

He added every panchayat in Odisha will get a Godabarish Mishra Adarsh Primary School.

To reduce the dropout level, the State Government is providing pocket money under the Madho Singh Yojana.