Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is on a visit to New Delhi, today paid a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital.

“I had the privilege of paying a courtesy call on Honourable President Droupadi Murmu Ji in New Delhi today. On this occasion, we discussed Odisha’s development projects and our vision for building a Samruddha (prosperous) Odisha,” said the Chief Minister in a social media post.

Majhi also called on two Union Ministers, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Manohar Lal Khattar, in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Majhi and Vaishnaw, the Union Minister for Railways, Information Broadcasting and Electronics, held detailed discussions on wide range of issues concerning Odisha, including the expansion of railway infrastructure, growth of semiconductor industry and strengthening the IT sector.

“Paid a courtesy call on Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi today,” said Majhi in another social media post.