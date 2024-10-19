Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today met Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai.

A high-level delegation from Odisha, led by the Chief Minister, visited Mumbai to hold a roadshow-cum-investors’ meet ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave, 2025.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Nikunja Bihari Dhal and Industries Department Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma were present during the Chief Minister’s meeting with the RBI Governor.

During the meeting, The Chief Minister and the RBI Governor held discussions regarding the growth prospects in Odisha and exploring opportunities for economic development.

Notably, Shaktikanta Das, a former IAS officer, is a native of Odisha.

He had served in various positions for the Tamil Nadu government as well as the Union Government before assuming the office of the RBI Governor in 2018.