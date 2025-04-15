Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi strongly condemned the burning of legendary leader Biju Patnaik statue at Patnagarh in Odisha's Balangir district.

Expressing grief over the incident, he said that the accused involved in the act must be a mean and mentally sick person. He said that police have been directed to take strict action in the matter.

So far, one person has been arrested in this connection. The Chief Minister directed to expose if there is any conspiracy behind the burning incident.

"The state government believes in paying respect to all legendary leaders of the state and has been taking all steps for their honour," Majhi said in a statement adding that he personally has great respect for Biju Babu.

The CM said that the birth anniversary of Biju Babu was recently celebrated at state level on March 5 with great enthusiasm. He himself had attended the programme.

Biju Babu's death anniversary will also be celebrated on April 17, he announced.

The CM's statement came after the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) targeted the state government alleging the ruling BJP behind the condemnable act in Patnagarh.

According to reports, former Chief Minister late Biju Patnaik's statue was set ablaze at Parshuram Chowk in Patnagarh, which is represented by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singhdeo in Odisha Legislative Assembly, in the morning today.

Police started investigation to ascertain the accused and reason behind the incident.

