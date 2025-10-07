Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday expressed deep grief and strong condemnation over the brutal murder of senior lawyer and BJP leader Pitabas Panda in Berhampur.

Describing the incident “highly unfortunate and shocking,” the Chief Minister said Odisha has always been a peaceful state and such heinous acts would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Majhi directed the police administration to swiftly identify and arrest all those involved in the crime and ensure exemplary punishment for the culprits.

“The guilty will be traced soon, and stringent action will be taken against them,” the Chief Minister assured.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members of late Pitabas Panda and expressed solidarity with them in their moment of grief.

According to reports, senior lawyer Pitabas Panda was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants outside his residence at Brahmanagar under Baidyanathpur police limits around 10 pm on Monday.

He sustained bullet injuries in the chest and was rushed to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Panda had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress party a few years ago. He was known for leading campaigns against alleged irregularities in Berhampur city and across Ganjam district during the previous BJD government’s tenure.