Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi appealed the well wishers and supporters not to bring flowers or gifts while visiting him on the occasion of New Year.

The Chief Minister further stated he will not attend any programme officially to celebrate the upcoming New Year following the Gregorian Calendar.

Majhi took the decision today in view of the seven-day State mourning being observed over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the losses suffered by the farmers in several districts due to unseasonal rains.

Deputy Chief Ministers Pravati Parida and KV Singh Deo also announced their decisions to stay away from New Year celebrations this time due to the State mourning.