Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today praised the Union Budget 2026-27 by describing it as forward-looking and inclusive.

According to the Chief Minister the Union Budget 2026-27, tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament earlier in the day, provides new opportunities for youth, security for farmers, incentives for entrepreneurs, relief for the middle class, and recognition for workers.

Budget aims to accelerate innovation: Majhi

“This forward-looking and inclusive budget provides new opportunities for youth, security for farmers, incentives for entrepreneurs, relief for the middle class, and recognition for workers. It aims to accelerate innovation, manufacturing, and employment while strengthening agriculture, rural development, infrastructure, tourism, culture, and knowledge traditions, thereby realizing the mantra of ‘Development with Heritage’,” said the Chief Minister.

CM welcomes initiatives for Odisha

For Odisha, the establishment of the ‘Rare Earth Corridor’ will promote mineral processing, research, and high-technology manufacturing. The operationalisation of National Waterway-5 (NW-5) will connect mineral-rich and industrial regions to ports, ensuring cost-effective and environmentally sustainable transport, while skill development centres along the waterway will equip local youth with training and employment opportunities, he stated.

“Conservation-based tourism initiatives such as ‘Turtle Trails’ and mountain trails in the Eastern Ghats will protect biodiversity, empower local communities, and position Odisha as a world-class destination for nature and adventure tourism,” added the Chief Minister.

Welfare-oriented Budget, said CM

The Chief Minister further stated that support to MSMEs, startups, and indigenous production further strengthens the foundations of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Through social justice, inclusive development, and good governance, this budget paves the way for India’s present and future growth.

“I convey my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister and sincere thanks to the Finance Minister for this visionary and welfare-oriented budget,” said Majhi.