Puri: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi distributed new NFSA and SFSS ration cards to beneficiaries during a programme on National PR Day in Puri today.

Majhi handed over the coloured ration cards to beneficiaries newly added to the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS).

Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singhdeo and Pravati Parida were present at the event.

The state government will provide the new ration cards to 5.90 lakh beneficiaries in phases.

The 6-inch-long and 4-inch-wide new ration card comes in A4 size glossy paper.

As per the government order, the new applicants and addition of new members in the existing ration cards will get coloured NFSA and SFSS ration cards.