Balangir: Marking one year of the BJP government in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today addressed a state-level ‘Krushak Shakti Samabesh’ in Balangir district and reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering farmers.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, “One of our key promises during the elections was to ensure rightful returns for the hard work of lakhs of farmers across the state. Today, we are proud to say that we are fulfilling that promise.”

Highlighting Balangir district’s growing political significance, Majhi noted that the district now has representation from two ministers in the state cabinet. “This is not just a double-engine government, but a triple-engine one, and the district is now witnessing development at three times the earlier pace,” he said.

Majhi said that Odisha’s farming community, comprising over 60% of the state’s population, remains the backbone of its rural economy. He added that by May this year, the state had distributed over 78,681 agricultural machines, with subsidies amounting to ₹459.68 crore disbursed directly to farmers.

The Chief Minister also referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of honouring farmers as 'Annadata' (food providers), aligning the state's agricultural initiatives with the national campaign for developed agriculture.

As part of this vision, Odisha aims to bring irrigation facilities to 15 lakh hectares of currently unirrigated land within the next five years, he said.

He highlighted the following initiatives in the speech.

CM Kisan Yojana: Financial assistance of ₹4,000 is being provided to farmers, including those in urban areas.

PVTG and Marginal Farmer Support: On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, ₹1,025 crore was disbursed to 50.02 lakh small and marginal farmers, including PVTG and urban farmers.

Krushi Vidyanidhi Scheme: Scholarships for children of farmers to pursue higher education.

Balabhadra Jaibik Mission: Promoting chemical-free organic farming.

Amrut Anna Project: Promotion of Odisha-grown fragrant organic rice in Mahaprasad at Jagannath Temple, with plans to expand its use.

Shri Anna Campaign: Focus on millets and forgotten grains to boost farmer income and nutrition.

Bikashita Krushi Sankalp Abhiyan: A national initiative aimed at improving livelihoods through agriculture-led development, recently launched in Odisha from Puri’s Sakhigopal.

Majhi also mentioned the state’s efforts to integrate central schemes like PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi with its own programs, ensuring comprehensive support to the farming community.

“All our initiatives aim not just to raise farmer incomes but also to lay the foundation for sustainable agricultural growth in Odisha,” the CM said. He concluded by affirming the government's dedication to achieving a prosperous Odisha by 2036, in line with the Prime Minister’s call for a developed India by 2047.