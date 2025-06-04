Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has voiced serious concern over the continued illegal transportation of sand in the state, even after the responsibility of managing minor minerals was shifted from the Revenue Department to the Department of Mines.

Addressing a conference of Revenue Officers, the Chief Minister said, “Although the management of minor minerals has been handed over to the Department of Mines, illegal sand smuggling continues unabated. This is a matter of concern.”

The CM expressed hope that if the responsibility of managing minor minerals is reassigned to Revenue officials, they will execute it in a better and more effective manner.