Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of Air India flight AI 171 near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident involving the Air India Ahmedabad–London flight. My thoughts and prayers are with all the passengers, crew members, and their families during this difficult time. I earnestly pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for the safety and swift recovery of everyone affected. Odisha stands united in solidarity with the people of Gujarat and all those impacted by this unfortunate event,” Majhi wrote on his X handle.

The CM also extended deepest condolences to the bereaved family members of the persons who lost their lives in the crash.

“While we continue to pray for the safety of all, it is heartbreaking to know that precious lives have been lost in this tragic incident. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Jagannath grant peace to the departed souls and strength to their loved ones in this hour of grief,” added Majhi.

Deputy CMs Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida also expressed deep grief over the tragic loss of lives due to the crash of Air India flight.

"I am deeply heartbroken by the tragic passenger plane crash occurred at Meghaninagar in Ahmedabad. There were 242 passengers on board the plane, from India as well as other countries. Such a horrific loss of precious lives in the crash is truly heartrending. My deep condolences to the bereaved family at this tragic moment. I pray for the rescue and speedy recovery of the injured passengers. May God grant strength to the families of deceased persons to overcome this period of hardship," said Singh Deo.

Expressing sorrow over the tragic accident, Deputy CM Parida wrote: “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in the Air India flight crash from Ahmedabad to London. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased during this hour of grief.”

On Thursday, Air India flight AI 171, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The plane, headed to London’s Gatwick Airport, was carrying 242 people on board, including 10 crew members.

(IANS)