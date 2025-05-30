Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed deep sorrow over a tragic incident in Sikkim where a tourist bus reportedly fell into the Teesta River.

According to initial reports, several passengers from Odisha were on board the ill-fated bus. Upon receiving this information, Chief Minister Majhi held discussions with the Sikkim government to coordinate rescue and relief efforts for the affected.

Taking swift action, the Chief Minister has directed a dedicated team of officials from Odisha to travel to Sikkim to oversee and support the ongoing rescue operations.

The team will also ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and arrange for the safe return of Odisha’s passengers to their home state, the Chief Minister’s Office said.