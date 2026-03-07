Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today felicitated Sattwik Satyakam Devta, who has secured all India rank 100 in the Civil Services Examination 2025.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the Civil Services Examination 2025 yesterday.

The Chief Minister felicitated Devta at the Lokseva Bhawan in the capital city here for his success in the Civil Services Examination.

Devta is a native of Hatadihi block in Keonjhar district and he had completed B.Tech in mechanical engineering from Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR) in Bhubaneswar.

“Devta’s achievements will inspire many Odia youths, including those from Keonjhar district,” said the Chief Minister.

Majhi also wished for Devta’s bright future and advised him to serve the people with honesty and integrity.

Devta (29) is the son of a retired bureaucrat and he was earlier working as an assistant manager at NABARD. He cleared the Civil Services Examination, conducted by the UPSC, in his sixth attempt.