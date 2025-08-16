Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity and fostering inclusive growth, the Odisha government today commenced direct flight services between Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda under the state’s pioneering B-MAAN (Building and Management of Aviation Assets and Network) scheme.

The service, operated by Star Air with a 76-seater aircraft, is a key initiative under Odisha’s New Destination Policy, designed to strengthen air links within the state and boost economic opportunities. The flights will operate every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with daily flights commencing from August 24.

The inaugural flight was flagged off by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Biju Patnaik International Airport in the capital city here. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister highlighted that this milestone will not only bring western Odisha closer to the State capital but also give a substantial boost to industrial growth, tourism, and cultural exchange.

The launch of this route is expected to enhance regional air connectivity, bridge distances within the state, and create inclusive and accessible aviation infrastructure for all sections of society.

This initiative is set to be a major catalyst for industrial development, tourism promotion, and socio-economic integration, particularly benefitting the people of western Odisha. The Commerce & Transport Department of the state government reaffirmed its commitment to expanding regional air networks and strengthening infrastructure to realise the dream of “Aviation for All” and take Odisha closer to its vision of accelerated, inclusive growth.

The Bhubaneswar–Jharsuguda direct flight service is further supported by Viability Gap Funding (VGF) under the New Destination Policy.