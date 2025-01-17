Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today flagged off a special pilgrimage train for senior citizens at Bhubaneswar Railway Station here.

The Bhubaneswar-Shirdi-Nashik special train will cover 10 pilgriamge sites in the country.

Total 800 elderly pilgrims availed opportunity under Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana (BNTYY) to visit various places including Shirdi, Nashik, Kamakshya, Varanasi, Kolkata Dakshineswar Kali Temple and Ayodhya.

The state government has made all types arrangements including accomodation, travel and fooding from villages to station and stations to pilgrimage sites for the senior citizen passengers travelling by the special train.

Total 8000 senior citizens will avail the benefits of visiting holy places by the special pilgrimage train in 10 trips in phases this year. Each trip will have 800 passengers under the senior citizen pilgrimage scheme.

Speaking on the occassion, CM Majhi said that the pilgrims will be provided the guide and escort team services by the state government during the journey.

All the senior citizens belonging to 60-75 years age group enrolled under Antyodaya Anna Yojana, NFSA and MGNREGA will avail the benefit under the scheme through an application by furnishing the documents issued by the government reflecting their weak economic status or deprivation, he said.