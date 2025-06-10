Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today praised the achievements of the past year since the BJP formed the government in Odisha. Speaking on the anniversary, he highlighted the profound social, political, and economic transformation witnessed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

He highlighted flagship initiatives launched in the first cabinet meeting on June 12, 2024: the Subhadra Yojana, an ₹800-per-quintal hike in rice procurement price, the opening of four temple gateways of Srimandir, and the establishment of a ₹500 crore corpus fund.

Majhi highlighted measures to empower women (creating 1.7 million lakhpati didis), record investment of ₹37,838 crore in agriculture, development of model schools, expansive Ayushman Yojana coverage, ₹65,102 crore in infrastructure funding, and ₹68,881 crore for tribal and scheduled caste welfare.

Looking ahead, he shared Odisha’s ambitious vision:

By 2026: Deliver piped drinking water to 90% of the population and build 500,000 homes under Antyodaya.

One year in: 28,000 government jobs created, with 40,000 more planned this year.

Major infrastructure improvements in railways, national highways, and aviation.

By 2036: Odisha will be among India’s top 5 prosperous states and will build a $500 billion economy.

By 2047: Significantly contribute to building a “developed India” as envisioned by PM Modi.

He affirmed his government’s commitment to inclusive development aligned with Modi’s mantra “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,” emphasising upliftment for the poor, farmers, youth, and women.