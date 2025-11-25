Bhubaneswar: Highlighting the Odisha Government’s efforts to transform Bhubaneswar into a major technology hub, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the city is being developed into a mega tech city for the eastern region.

Delivering the inaugural address at the two-day ‘Samruddha Odisha 2036’ Conclave organised by the Utkal Chamber of Commerce & Industry Limited (UCCIL), Majhi said efforts to establish Bhubaneswar as a leading tech city have already begun, with several Fintech and Insurtech companies setting up operations in the capital.

He added two semiconductor units have been established in the state by major IT conglomerates, further strengthening Odisha’s technology ecosystem. The Chief Minister also highlighted the transformative impact of the upcoming Capital Region Ring Road, which will enable large-scale expansion of the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack twin city region.

Majhi noted Odisha’s current economy stands at around $120 billion. To reach the target of a $500-billion economy by 2036, the state must grow fivefold over the next 10–11 years. He said the government is prioritising infrastructure development, industrial growth, and skill enhancement to meet this ambitious goal.

The Chief Minister informed investment proposals worth ₹2 lakh crore have been received so far due to the government’s initiatives. Foundation stones have been laid for 84 projects, creating employment opportunities for 1.64 lakh people.

Majhi said Odisha is witnessing the beginning of a real industrial transformation that will reshape the state’s growth trajectory. He expressed confidence that stronger collaboration between the government and industry will usher in greater prosperity for the state.

Industries and Skill Development Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, senior government officials, and industrialists attended the programme.