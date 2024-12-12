Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated 30 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) vehicles for the Twin City Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The event was held at the Police Commissionerate office here. The CM attended it as the chief guest.

Majhi said these 30 new vehicles would enhance the effectiveness of the police force. He emphasized that the vehicles are not just ordinary ones but specialized "security chariots." These vehicles symbolize justice, safety, and a crime-free society. As these vehicles hit the roads, people will feel a stronger sense of justice, and their confidence in the system will grow, he said.

Among the 30 vehicles inaugurated today, 22 would operate in Bhubaneswar, and 8 would be deployed in Cuttack. These new vehicles will replace the non-functional PCR vehicles.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the ERSS initiative would strengthen the police system and create a safer environment for citizens.

He also assured that in the coming days, the police would be provided with high-speed vehicles to ensure quick response to emergencies, criminal activities, and victims in need of immediate help.

The Chief Minister concluded by saying that the state government continues to make every effort to enhance the capabilities and strength of the police force.