Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 14 industrial projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 5,770 crore in Odisha’s Khurda district.

The projects are likely to create 37,030 new jobs in the state.

The Chief Minister launched 11 industrial projects at New Industrial Estate Haldiapada, Industrial Estate Mundamba and Khurda Textile Park, Kelibeti in Khurda district.

The projects span sectors like food processing, textile, apparel & technical textile, mechanical and electrical capital goods, packaging and refactory.

The industrial projects were set up by leading global and Indian firms including Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Limited, Polimiroir India Private Limited, Shalimar Glass Works Private Limited and IGFL Refractories.

The Chief Minister also performed groundbreaking for three industrial projects on the occasion.

“These projects are more than industrial units—they are growth engines for our state, employment generators for our youth and milestones on our journey to a developed Odisha. We are building an Odisha that is productive, inclusive, sustainable and globally competitive,” said the Chief Minister.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain also spoke on the occasion.

“The government is committed to attracting investment and also ensuring timely grounding and service delivery. With new industrial parks, modernized it is and global partnerships in skilling and new-age manufacturing, Odisha is now ready to lead industrial resurgence in Purvodaya,” Swain said.