Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards transforming Odisha into a leading industrial powerhouse, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 24 industrial projects at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district.

With total investment of Rs 1.15 lakh crore, the projects are likely to generate 36,000 employment opportunities in the state.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Textiles, Handlooms & Handicrafts Minister Pradeep Balsamant, Jajpur MP Rabindra Narayan Behera, industry leaders and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. More than 20,000 people from across Jajpur district congregated at the event.

"Today, Odisha stands at a historic turning point. With the launch of industrial projects worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore in Jajpur, we are not merely laying foundation stones we are building the future. Now, 36,000 employment opportunities are being created, ensuring that our youth can grow with pride in their own land. In just 113 days, we’ve turned commitments into concrete progress. This is the result of our government’s willpower, dedication, and belief in action over words. Kalinganagar now shines as the economic lifeline of a self-reliant Odisha. Inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision, we reaffirm that Odisha is not just a land of heritage, but a land of limitless opportunity and industrial excellence,” said the Chief Minister.

This event marks a major milestone post the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, held in January this year. It comes within 4 months of the Utkarsh Odisha conclave, reflecting the government’s unwavering commitment to converting investment intent into action with speed and efficiency.

The projects are strategically located across Kalinga Nagar, Danagadi, and Badachana in Jajpur district further solidifying the region’s status as a key node in Odisha’s industrial growth corridor. These projects span critical sectors such as steel, ferro alloys, chemicals, solar energy, refractory materials, automotive components, warehousing, and food processing.

On the occasion, Tata Steel Ltd’s 5 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant (ISP) expansion project was inaugurated. With a massive investment of Rs 47,599 crore, the project is likely to create 4,625 jobs. Other notable projects include JSL Group’s petroleum and solar power venture worth Rs 470 crore and Abis Exports India Pvt Ltd’s poultry feed plant with a potential to generate 850 jobs.

The ground-breaking segment is led by the Rs 61,769 crore steel plant expansion by Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL), which is set to become one of the largest steel manufacturing units in the region, creating 14,000 direct employment opportunities.

Adding to the momentum are multiple global players investing in Odisha. Linde India Limited, a major player in industrial gases, is setting up an Air Separation Unit with an investment of Rs 425 crore, enhancing local industrial self-sufficiency and ensuring reliable gas supply to the steel and manufacturing ecosystem.

TYK Ceramics India Pvt Ltd (FDI from Japan) is investing Rs 57 crore to manufacture high-end refractory products used in advanced steelmaking, supporting both local production and technological upgradation.

Almamet India Pvt Ltd, a German multinational firm, is investing Rs 50.6 crore in a unit for magnesium granules and calcium carbide, boosting Odisha’s specialty chemical production.

Neo Industries Metal Processing Pvt Ltd from the USA is bringing in Rs 72 crore for chrome plating and steel surface finishing, which will improve steel quality and add to the state’s value-added manufacturing capabilities.

Corewire Surface Technology Pvt Ltd from the UK is investing Rs 50.1 crore to set up a facility for the rebuilding of steel rolls, adding strength to Odisha’s metallurgical supply chain.

Lechler India Pvt Ltd, another prominent German company, is establishing a precision nozzle and steel fabrication unit with an investment of Rs 1.5 crore, supporting cleaner and more efficient industrial processes.

Together, these 24 projects not only bring foreign capital and cutting-edge technology to Odisha but also serve as a catalyst for job creation, MSME collaboration, and downstream industrial growth in the region.