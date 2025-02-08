Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated Maharaja Jajati Keshari Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Jajpur district today.

The state government has set up the new medical college and hospital with an expenditure of Rs 491.25 crore.

“Maharaja Jajati Keshari Medical College and Hospital will play a key role in providing quality healthcare to the people of Jajpur. The newly-established institute has received the required approval for 50 MBBS seats in the current academic year. The state government will take the necessary steps to double the MBBS seats in next academic year,” said the Chief Minister.

It is worth mentioning here that the National Medical Commission (NMC) had earlier permitted the newly-set up medical college and hospital at Jajpur to enroll 50 MBBS students for 2024-25 academic year.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated several other projects, constructed with an expenditure of over Rs 16 crore, on the premises of Maharaja Jajati Keshari Medical College and Hospital.

Besides, Majhi laid the foundation of a new nursing college at Jajpur. The state government has allocated Rs 12 crore for the nursing college.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a townhall and a few other projects including the renovated Vyasa Sarovar (pond) at Jajpur town.

On the occasion, Majhi announced that the state government will provide Rs 50 crore for redevelopment of a few subsidiary shrines on the premises of Maa Biraja temple.

Besides, the government will spend Rs 22.43 crore for development of Biraja Agneswar Haat in the district. Similarly, a new bus terminal will come up at Jajpur with an expenditure of Rs 30 crore.