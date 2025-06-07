Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated a new medical college at Phulbani in Odisha’s Kandhamal district.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the 100-seater government medical college in the presence of health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and other dignitaries,

Majhi also inaugurated a 650-bed government hospital at Phulbani.

“The newly-established government medical college and hospital at Phulbani will ensure better healthcare to the people of Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Boudh and Kalahandi districts,” said the Chief Minister.

Earlier, the people of this region were travelling to Cuttack or Berhampur to avail better health care. Now, the newly-set up medical college and hospital will cater to their needs, added the Chief Minister.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also reiterated the state government’s commitment to improve the healthcare facility in Odisha by establishing new medical colleges and hospitals and creating additional posts of doctors and health staff.

“I hope that the government medical college at Phulbani will make significant contribution to the field of medical education and research. Similarly, the medicos of this health institute will create examples for others through their dedication to service,” said Majhi.

The Health Minister, meanwhile, revealed that the government medical college at Phulbani will enroll students for MBBS courses from this academic year.

“The state government is committed to establish medical colleges in all 30 districts of Odisha. Similarly, steps are being taken to open Ayushman Arogya Mandir in every gram panchayat in the state,” said Mahaling.