New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday inaugurated an Omfed Cafe and Koraput Coffee Cafe at Odisha Niwas in New Delhi. This Cafe will cater to the needs of the Odia people living in Delhi and will also serve customers from other states.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, CM Majhi said that the Odia community in Delhi will now enjoy Omfed products and love Omfed as a mark of pride. The taste of these products will keep them connected to Odisha. The Chief Minister expressed hope that the OMFED cafe would be appreciated by Odia people living in Delhi and also people from other states. He also expected that the Koraput Coffee would be in great demand in Delhi. The Chief Minister thanked the Resident Commissioner at New Delhi and associated officers for their efforts in launching the OMFED cafe at Odisha Niwas.

The Chief Minister further said that the use of OMFED ghee in the temple of lord Jagannath at Puri has brought immense happiness among the devotees as Omfed brand stands for its quality, purity and taste. There has been a huge demand from various Odia organisations to make Omfed Ghee available for use in Jagannath temples in New Delhi. Now, there will be no problem in using Omfed Ghee in Jagannath temples in Delhi.

It may be mentioned that the new government in Odisha is making efforts to revamp Omfed for the benefit of dairy farmers and milk producers of the state. The dairy farmers sell their produced milk to OMFED at a reasonable price, and OMFED processes this milk for the consumers, maintaining high quality. This has become possible due to the state government's intervention, cooperation of milk producers of the state and Omfed's efforts to maintain quality. Omfed products like paneer, butter, ghee, rabidi, lassi, flavoured milk, milk powder, plain and sweet curd, peda, gulab jamun, turmeric powder, and A2 milk will be available in this cafe in New Delhi. Some 10 types of Omfed ice creams will also be available in the cafe. Riding on the quality and popularity of its products, Omfed, in the coming days, will go for the sale of its products in other states as well.

In the interest of dairy farmers of Odisha, the state government has started the ‘Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu’ Yojana as a historical step. This is the first such scheme launched in the state to increase milk production and develop dairy farming. The dairy farmers of the state are now being empowered under the Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Yojana. OMFED has taken a pioneering role in enhancing the income of milk producers of the state.

The Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited (OMFED) has been working towards the development of dairy farmers of Odisha for the last 45 years. Along with this, it has been providing quality milk and other dairy products to millions of consumers in the state. OMFED plays a prominent role in the economic development of the state. Lakhs of milk producers of Odisha have become financially self-reliant and empowered by dairy farming with the help of OMFED.

Appreciating the Koraput Coffee, the Chief Minister said that it is a homegrown brand that has earned global recognition for its quality and sustainability with a rich aroma and unique flavour. The Chief Minister said, “Koraput Coffee is not just a beverage but a story of Odisha’s tribal farmers, their hard work, and their bond with nature. This café will act as a bridge to connect people across the country with the authentic flavours of Odisha.”

The café features three signature offerings of Koraput Coffee. Koraput Instant Coffee, made from 100% Arabica grown in the Koraput Hills, is an agglomerated process coffee known for its great taste, quality, and long shelf life. Tiger Bright is a premium shade-grown Arabica blend delivering a refreshing flavour with notes of tropical citrus, orange, lemon, and a smooth caramel-chocolate finish. Ethnic represents a premium blend of 100% naturally grown Arabica from Koraput’s forest plantations, offering an authentic and earthy taste that reflects the natural richness of the region.

The inauguration of the Koraput Coffee Café is part of Odisha’s larger effort to promote tribal entrepreneurship, sustainable livelihoods, and strengthen the brand identity of Odisha-grown coffee at national and international levels. The Odisha State Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation Ltd. (TDCCOL) has been playing a pivotal role in marketing Koraput Coffee, ensuring better returns for tribal farmers while bringing Odisha’s heritage crop into the spotlight. With this initiative, the government aims to expand the reach of Koraput Coffee beyond Odisha, enhancing its footprint in premium cafés, retail chains, and global markets.