Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated a state-level fair in the capital city here to mark the first anniversary of the BJP government in Odisha.

The fair, organised at the IDCO Exhibition Ground, will continue till June 18.

Various departments of the state government have opened around 75 stalls at the fair, christened as Vikas Mela-2025, to showcase their achievements in last one year.

Besides, the fair has stalls dealing in handicraft and handloom products from across the state. There are also food courts and cultural events for the visitors.

Members of the women self-help groups (SHGs) have opened at least 40 stalls at the fair to serve traditional Odia cuisines to the visitors.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister highlighted the initiatives and flagship schemes of the BJP government in the state.

“The people of Odisha had brought us to power a year ago. Our government is making all possible efforts to fulfill the expectations of the people. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government is trying to fulfill the promises which it had made in its poll manifesto,” said the Chief Minister.

According to the Chief Minister, he has visited all the 30 districts in Odisha in last one year to review the progress of developmental projects and listen to the grievances of the common people.

“Our government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. Any government official, starting from the peon to the IAS officer, will face action if he/she is involved in corrupt practices,” stated Majhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta among others were present on the occasion.