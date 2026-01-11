Sambalpur: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated a newly built trauma care centre and an OPD building at the district headquarters hospital in Sambalpur. The facilities were inaugurated during his two-day visit to the district.

Major investment in emergency healthcare

The state government has spent Rs 21.28 crore on the construction of the trauma care centre and the OPD building. The trauma care centre has been set up to ensure immediate and appropriate treatment for accident victims, who often need critical care within the golden hour.

In addition, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a Central Sterile Supply Department building at the hospital. The CSSD facility has been built at a cost of Rs 2.53 crore and will be used for cleaning and sterilising medical instruments and equipment through modern systems.

Need for trauma care centres in every district: CM

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said the rising number of road accidents has increased the need for trauma care centres across the state. He said the main objective of such centres is to provide timely and assured medical care to injured patients.

He added that within 13 days of assuming office, discussions were held with the health Department, following which a decision was taken to establish trauma care centres in all government medical colleges, district headquarters hospitals and major government hospitals in Odisha.

Plan to set up 89 trauma care centres

The Chief Minister said steps are being taken to open a total of 89 advanced trauma care centres across the state. These facilities are expected to reduce accident-related deaths and injuries and ensure better treatment for patients at the right time.