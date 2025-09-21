Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday interacted with citizens at the popular Arjun Tea Stall near Mayfair Chhak in Bhubaneswar after taking part in the ‘Namo Yuva Run’ event in the city.

The Chief Minister, while sharing a cup of tea with locals, said he values people’s affection as his real strength. “After returning from the Namo Yuva Run event, I met people at Mayfair Chhak and discussed various issues. I always say that the love of the people is my power and strength. I am one among you, and that is why I always prefer to stay connected with you,” Majhi said.

Earlier in the morning, Majhi had flagged off and joined the ‘Namo Yuva Run’, which was organised jointly by the Sports and Youth Services Department and BJP Yuva Morcha. The run, held from Kalinga Stadium to Janata Maidan, witnessed the participation of around 10,000 youngsters. Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, MLAs Babu Singh, Siddhant Mahapatra and other senior leaders also joined the event.

The nationwide run was organised in 75 cities to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The campaign aimed to spread awareness among the youth about staying away from drugs and contribute towards building a stronger and prosperous nation.

The event also drew attention with the participation of 75-year-old Urmila Das, who ran alongside the youth. Cash prizes of ₹25,000, ₹15,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 were awarded to the top four winners.