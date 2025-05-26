Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the world-famous Rath Yatra festival in Puri, said Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida after returning from Delhi.

The festival, which draws lakhs of devotees, is scheduled to be held on June 27.

Parida said the Chief Minister has also invited all Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states to be part of the grand religious event.

In addition to the Rath Yatra, CM Majhi has also invited both Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend the celebrations marking one year of the BJP government in Odisha, said Parida.