Bhubaneswar: Amid widespread furore over his statement ruling out the setting up of the Orissa High Court bench, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Tuesday issued a clarification saying that the issue is under consideration, adding that the government is committed to providing speedy justice to the people.

Answering to a question asked by BJD leader Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo regarding the establishing of a circuit bench of the Orissa High Court in Balangir, CM Majhi in the state assembly on Monday said: "There is no justification in establishment of high court bench at any place in Odisha as per the judgment of Supreme Court of India in this regard."

The statement triggered resentment across the state, especially in the western part of the state where people have been demanding a high court bench for a long time. So, CM Majhi on Tuesday issued a clarification regarding the issue.

Speaking to mediapersons, Singh Deo on Tuesday said: "The CM in reply to my question yesterday, said that there is no justification for a second High Court bench anywhere as per the Supreme Court decision. This was wrong as the Supreme Court, in view of the lawyer’s strike, had given the opinion that lawyers can present their views through technology. However, it was not a replacement for a second bench or circuit bench."

Singh Deo also asserted that there is a need for the setting up of a high court bench in western Odisha. He also noted that Balangir has the first right to have a permanent bench as a bench was functioning there before Independence. As per the accession treaty, it is binding upon both Odisha and the Central government to provide the facility after Independence what it was available there before.

"We would be happy if the CM takes a big step. However, we have been hearing such empty assurances for a long time. Today, the CM has said that the matter is under consideration. Not just consideration, but we want him to give us the assurance that the High Court bench will be established in Western Odisha or KBK area and within a stipulated time period," added Singh Deo.

He asserted that the previous BJD government had tried to set up a bench in western Odisha. The Balangir MLA further stated that as now there is a double engine government, the new government should take a positive step utilising the opportunity.

BJP MLA Laxman Bag, on the other hand, stated that the state government has been examining the issue and will do whatever is good for the state. Notably, the Supreme Court in December 2022 ruled that there is no need to set up a permanent bench of Orissa High Court in Sambalpur. The apex court has also observed that the passage of time and the use of technology has made the demand obsolete. (IANS)