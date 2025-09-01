Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Electronics & Information Technology Minister Mukesh Mahaling will visit New Delhi to attend the Semicon India-2025 conference, scheduled to commence on September 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day conference at Yashobhoomi in the National Capital at 10 am on Tuesday. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to participate in the CEOs’ roundtable on the second day of the conference on September 3.

The conference will focus on advancing a robust, resilient, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India. It will feature sessions on the progress of the Semicon India Programme, semiconductor fab and advanced packaging projects, infrastructure readiness, smart manufacturing, innovations in R&D and artificial intelligence, investment opportunities, state-level policy implementation, among others.

Additionally, the event will highlight initiatives under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, the growth of the startup ecosystem, international cooperation, and the future roadmap for India’s semiconductor sector.

Over 20,750 attendees, including more than 2,500 delegates from over 48 countries, over 150 speakers, 50 global leaders and more than 350 exhibitors, will participate in the conference. The event will also include six countries roundtable discussions, country pavilions and dedicated pavilions for workforce development and start-ups among others.

It is worth mentioning here that the Union Cabinet recently approved two major semiconductor manufacturing units worth over Rs 4,000 crore for Odisha.

The two projects will be set up at the Info Valley in the Odisha capital and generate thousands of high-skilled jobs.

Prior to this, the state government had formulated the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy to attract investments in the sector.

“At the three-day conference in New Delhi, we will hold discussions with all the stakeholders to attract investments in the semiconductor sector in Odisha. We will also express our gratitude to the Prime Minister for approving two major semiconductor manufacturing units in the state,” said Mahaling.