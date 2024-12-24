Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday lashed out at Congress for politicising the statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on B.R. Ambedkar during a recent speech in Parliament.

He condemned the Congress for distorting Home Minister Shah's statement for political purposes.

"If we look back into history, we realise that the Congress party and its leaders, even Jawahar Lal Nehru, have always neglected and mocked B.R. Ambedkar in all fields, including journalism and politics. In this view, I demand that the Congress party should first apologise for the disrespect it had shown to Ambedkar in the past," alleged CM Majhi during a press conference held here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister also alleged that Ambedkar, who had proficiency in economics and industry-related subjects, was made the Law Minister under the Nehru-led first Congress government instead of giving him the Ministry in which he had expertise.

"When the issue of reservations arose, more emphasis was given to providing reservations to Muslims but no special provisions were made for the Scheduled Castes and tribals. The Congress party disrespected Ambedkar when he drew attention towards this unfair act by the party," CM Majhi alleged.

The CM said that Ambedkar also resigned from his post over several issues. The Chief Minister noted that former PM Nehru in his letter to B.C. Ray had clearly said that Ambedkar's resignation would not affect the Congress government.

He alleged that the Congress had fielded candidates against Ambedkar during the 1952 Lok Sabha polls and 1954 by-election. He said even former PM Nehru campaigned against Ambedkar during both the elections. He also added that the Congress in 1970 honoured Narayan Sadoba Kajrolkar, who had defeated B.R. Ambedkar in the elections, with the Padma Bhushan.

On the other hand, CM Majhi claimed that the BJP always holds B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, in the highest regard. He said that former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had inaugurated a memorial constructed at B.R. Ambedkar's birthplace in Madhya Pradesh.

CM Majhi also said that current PM Narendra Modi also inaugurated an Ambedkar centre in Delhi. The Congress has launched a nationwide campaign against the alleged disrespectful comment made by Amit Shah on Ambedkar.

The Congress has been demanding the resignation of Amit Shah and a public apology from him over the issue. (IANS)