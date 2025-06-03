Deogarh: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 15 developmental projects worth Rs 205 crore in Deogarh district.

Among the major initiatives, the Chief Minister inaugurated a newly constructed 300-bed hospital in the district.

During his visit to the district, CM Majhi also announced a financial assistance package worth ₹41.17 crore for kendu leaf pluckers and binders across the state. As part of this package, each kendu leaf plucker will receive ₹160 for slippers, ₹200 for storage cloth, and ₹100 for hats of pluckers and seasonal staff. Additionally, each binder will get ₹700 for mosquito nets and blankets. The scheme is expected to benefit around 9 lakh kendu leaf pluckers, binders, and seasonal staff.

Highlighting the state's inclusive development vision, the Chief Minister said, “Deogarh district has all the potential for development. We are committed to utilising these resources effectively and ensuring that the district is part of Odisha’s mainstream growth.”

He added that the government is focused on balanced development across all 30 districts and prioritising essential services for people at the grassroots level.