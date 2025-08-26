Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday launched ‘Ama Shasana’, a new system aimed at ensuring transparency and citizen-centric delivery of government services.

The programme was inaugurated at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar in the presence of the Chief Minister’s cabinet colleagues and senior officials.

A dedicated portal — Welcome - AMA Shasana, Government of Odisha — was introduced to strengthen trust between the government and the people while making service delivery more effective and democratic.

“The government is giving priority to public opinion to make services more people-oriented. Based on feedback, the Ama Shasana portal has been launched to improve transparency and accountability,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

To establish a direct interface between citizens and the government, the initiative also provides a toll-free helpline number (14471) and a WhatsApp number (7400221903) for quick communication and grievance redressal.

The Ama Shasana system is expected to function in a manner similar to ‘Mo Sarkar’, an initiative introduced earlier by the previous BJD government, but with renewed focus on strengthening democracy and participatory governance.