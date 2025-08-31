Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the occasion of Local Self-Governance Day launched a series of digital initiatives of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), aimed at creating smarter, seamless, and inclusive urban mobility in Odisha.

The new initiatives include the rollout of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for Odisha, WhatsApp-based ticketing for Ama Bus, special concessions on digital ticketing (10% for all commuters and 15% for women), and the expansion of the digital pass system to more cities.

Housing & Urban Development and Public Enterprises Minister Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and Bhubaneswar-Ekamra MLA Babu Singh were present at the launch ceremony, along with senior officials and dignitaries.

National Common Mobility Card (NCMC)

In partnership with State Bank of India and Airtel Payment Bank, Odisha has introduced the NCMC under the national vision of “One Nation, One Card.” The card enables commuters to travel cashless across buses, e-rickshaws, metros, and more, while also supporting Ama Bus passes.

Issuance fee: ₹50

Re-issuance fee: ₹200

Validity: 5 years

Digital Passes: Smarter & Seamless

CRUT has digitized its pass system, adding a new long-route pass (for fares above ₹50) based on commuter demand. Passes are now available only in digital mode, accessible via the Ama Bus app and NCMC card. The facility extends beyond the Capital Region to Berhampur, Sambalpur, and Rourkela, easing travel for more commuters.

Concession on Digital Ticketing

To promote digital payments, CRUT has introduced a 10% discount on digital tickets for all commuters and a 15% discount for women, encouraging greater adoption of public transport.

WhatsApp-Based Ticketing

Commuters can now book Ama Bus tickets simply by sending a WhatsApp message to +91 9078050218. Launched on the ONDC platform, this feature makes bus travel more accessible anytime, anywhere.

Ama Bus Ticketing via Odisha Yatri App

In addition, Ama Bus tickets can now be booked through the Odisha Yatri mobile app, further enhancing convenience.

NCMC Availability

Cards are available at:

Bhubaneswar: CRUT Head Office (Patia), BSABT & OD Terminal, Master Canteen

Cuttack: CNBT

Puri: Puri Bus Stand

Rourkela: Rourkela Bus Stand

Sambalpur: Ainthapali Bus Stand

Berhampur: Berhampur Railway Station

These initiatives reaffirm the Odisha Government’s commitment to modern, technology-driven urban transport under the vision of “Viksit Bharat, Viksit Odisha.”