Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today launched the ‘Madho Singh Haath Kharch Yojana’ for tribal students in Odisha.

The Chief Minister launched the scheme at the inauguration of Adivasi Mela-2025 in the capital city here.

Under the scheme, the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5,000 annually to the tribal students who have enrolled themselves to Class-IX and Class-XI in the state.

“Over 2 lakh students belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category will be benefitted under the scheme. The state government has sanctioned Rs 156 crore for implementation of the Madho Singh Haath Kharch Yojana in Odisha,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister provided the financial assistance to five tribal students on the occasion while other beneficiaries of the scheme received the amount through their bank accounts.

“The state government today transferred Rs 80 crore to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of Madho Singh Haath Kharch Yojana,” added the Chief Minister.

The main objective of the scheme is to check school dropouts among tribal students in the state.