Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated and laid foundation for altogether 25 developmental projects worth around Rs 948 crore in Odisha’s Sambalpur district.

Majhi inaugurated 14 projects worth over Rs 57 crore and laid foundation for 11 others worth around Rs 890 crore in the Western Odisha district, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The newly-unveiled projects include roads, bridges, healthcare infrastructure, godowns, bus stands, girls’ hostels and drinking water facilities, added the CMO.

“The state government is committed to the development of Sambalpur district. The newly-launched projects will help achieve this objective. They will also lay foundation for a prosperous Odisha,” said the Chief Minister.

According to the Chief Minister, the state government is executing various development work at Samaleswari shrine in two phases with an allocation of Rs 316 crore.

Mahanadi riverfront project to boost tourism

The authorities have constructed a corridor around the temple, developed adjacent Gopal Jew mutt and executed the riverfront development project among other work in the first phase.

They will execute other projects including shelter house for devotees, lake zone development, shops, food park, parking facility and entrance gate in the second phase, Majhi added.

“The state government has allocated Rs 160 crore for executing the Mahanadi riverfront project at Sambalpur. Several facilities including park, gym, selfie point, bathing ghat, shopping complex, toilet block and parking lot will be constructed as part of the project. The initiative will give impetus to Tourism sector,” said the Chief Minister.

On the occasion, Majhi also highlighted his government’s vision for a developed as well as prosperous Odisha through focus on sectors like education, health, industry and infrastructure.

“We are making all efforts to provide basic facilities to the people. The government is continuously evaluating the welfare programmes to bring the necessary changes for making them more people-centric,” added Majhi.