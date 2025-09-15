Bhubaneswar: In a major step towards industrialization in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today laid foundation for 27 new industrial projects across 12 districts in the state.

The projects will bring investments worth Rs 25,379 crore and create 51,826 jobs in Odisha. The industrial projects will come up in 12 districts including Jharsuguda, Ganjam, Khurda, Koraput, Angul, Sundargarh, Bhadrak, Puri, Cuttack and Sambalpur, said the state government.

“These projects, spread across high-value sectors such as renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and textiles, reflect the confidence of investors in our state’s policies and vision. Since the formation of the new government in Odisha, 58 projects have already generated more than 1,11,899 jobs, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to employment-led development,” said the Chief Minister.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha is rapidly emerging as a leading hub for industries and investments. Through initiatives like Utkarsh Odisha 2025, the state is not only attracting large-scale investments but also creating avenues for entrepreneurship, innovation, and skill development, he added.

“Our youth remain at the heart of this transformation, and it is their energy, talent, and aspirations that will shape the future of a stronger and self-reliant Odisha. The partnership between the Centre and the state government is empowering us to accelerate reforms, build trust, and prepare Odisha to be future-ready,” asserted Majhi.

According to the Chief Minister, the state government is committed to sustainable while promoting industrialization in Odisha. “As we take bold steps in industrialisation, we are equally committed to sustainability. On September 17, to mark the 75th birthday of the Prime Minister, as many as 75 lakh saplings will be planted across Odisha. This initiative symbolises our pledge to balance economic progress with environmental responsibility. I firmly believe that with collective effort, we will build a prosperous, green, and Samruddha Odisha that will play a pivotal role in shaping a Viksit Bharat,” said Majhi.

The Chief Minister also interacted with industry leaders at the groundbreaking ceremony, organised at OUAT in the capital city here.

“The discussions focused on investment opportunities, sustainable growth and Odisha’s vision of becoming a leading industrial hub,” said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement.