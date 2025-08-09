Jeypore: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, during an event in Jeypore, Koraput district, announced a Vande Bharat Express train will soon connect Jeypore to Bhubaneswar, enhancing connectivity between the region and Odisha’s capital.

Once operational, this will be the eighth pair of Vande Bharat trains in the state.

The Chief Minister also announced the paper mill in Jeypore will be revived soon and a new college will be established in the town.

Majhi was attending the third phase of financial assistance disbursal under the ‘Subhadra’ scheme, where he laid the foundation for 436 projects worth ₹452 crore and inaugurated 126 projects worth ₹309.42 crore.

Highlighting the importance of the Subhadra scheme, Majhi described it as a ray of hope for women previously hindered by financial constraints, stating that it aims to empower women and promote financial independence in line with the vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.