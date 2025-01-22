Bhubaneswar: The first ticket of the second One-Day International match between India and England to be played on February 9 was bought by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Today, the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Working President Pankaj Mohanty and Secretary Sanjay Behera met the Chief Minister and handed over the match ticket. The second ODI between India and England will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

The Odisha Olympic Association’s Secretary Abhijit Pal, Apex Council Member and Angul MLA Pratap Pradhan and former Legislator Lalatendu Mohapatra were also present during the meeting.

The Barabati Stadium will host an ODI match after a gap of over five years.

Sources at OCA stated as many as 44,524 spectators will be watching the ODI match on February 9.

During its India tour from October 2024 to February 2025, the England Cricket Team will play three Tests, five T20 International matches and three ODIs against the Indian Cricket Team.

The iconic Barabati Stadium last hosted an ODI match between India and West Indies on December 22, 2019. The host team defeated the visiting Caribbean team by 4 wickets in the match.

The Indian Cricket Team won eight ODIs of the last 10 at Barabati Stadium.

The stadium has so far hosted three Tests, 27 ODIs and three Twenty20 International matches since its establishment in 1958.