Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today met BJP national president Nitin Nabin in New Delhi.

Majhi’s meeting with the BJP chief assumes significance as four Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha will go to the polls on March 16.

The elections have been necessitated as four Rajya Sabha members from Odisha are scheduled to retire on April 2.The retiring members are Niranjan Bishi and Munna Khan of the BJD, and Sujeet Kumar and Mamata Mohanta of the BJP.

“Called on Bharatiya Janata Party President Nitin Nabin today and held productive discussions on strengthening organizational coordination and accelerating development initiatives in Odisha. Reaffirmed our shared commitment to good governance, inclusive growth and the welfare of the people of our state,” said the Chief Minister in a social media post soon after his meeting with the BJP chief.

BJP yet to declare candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

It is worth mentioning here that the BJP, the ruling party in Odisha, is yet to declare its candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls.

The BJP has 79 MLAs in the 147-member Odisha Assembly. Besides, the party has the support of three independent legislators. The ruling party is almost certain to win two of the four vacant Rajya Sabha seats.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the main Opposition party in Odisha, has 50 MLAs and the Naveen Patnaik-led party is confident of winning one Rajya Sabha seat.

However, neither the BJP nor the BJD has the number to win the fourth seat. Speculations are rife that the two parties may join hands and field a common candidate for the fourth seat.

Notably, the Congress party in Odisha had earlier approached the BJD to nominate a common candidate for the fourth seat.