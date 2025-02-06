Bhubaneswar: During a meeting with the Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, Arvind Panagariya and other members of the commission, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi demanded an increase in the share of States in the Central taxes.

Majhi requested the 16th Finance Commission to hike the States’ share to 50% from the present 41% share in the Central Taxes.

Presenting a demand for ₹12,59,148 Crore allocation for Odisha, the Chief Minister told the Finance Commission this will expedite the development activities in the State. He demanded the allocation for the next five years from 2026-2031.

Majhi demanded ₹9,88,422 Crore as the Pre-Devolution Revenue, ₹1,10,434 Crore for the State to fulfil special needs, ₹1,36,000 for the local bodies. He also requested for ₹31,400 Crore allocation for SDRF and ₹29,252 for disaster management.

The State Government also sought an increase in Odisha’s share in the Central allocation from 4.528% to 4.964%. It proposed the Finance Commission to allocate 2% of the Gross Revenue Receipt (GRR) to panchayats and municipalities.

Majhi demanded 100% allocation to the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF). Usually, the Centre provides 75% allocation to the SDRF annually whereas a State has 25% share.

Majhi also stated during the meeting the State is aiming to be among the top five States of the country.

The Chief Minister proposed the 16th Finance Commission to focus on water, health and financial security for the elderly. He urged the Commission to give emphasis on urbanization, rural areas and development of agriculture and MSME sectors.

Members of the 16th Finance Commission are on a visit to Odisha since February 4. Their visit will conclude on February 7.