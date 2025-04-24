Bhubaneswar: In a significant move welcomed by law enforcement personnel across Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved a doubling of the annual uniform allowance for police personnel. The decision, aimed at boosting morale and welfare, was announced earlier today.

Revised Uniform Allowance Structure:

Inspectors: ₹8,600 (previously ₹4,300)

Sub-Inspectors & Assistant Sub-Inspectors: ₹8,400 (previously ₹4,200)

Constables & Sepoys: ₹10,000 (previously ₹5,000)

Ex-servicemen in Special Striking Force: ₹11,800 (previously ₹5,900)

The uniform allowance is granted in lieu of providing uniforms and applies to all police personnel from the rank of Constable to Inspector, including Group D staff. Per official sources, the revised allowances will also benefit officers of equivalent ranks.

Additional Incentive Hike:

The Government also increased the Extra Duty Incentive:

Constables, Sepoys, and equivalent ranks: Up to ₹25,000 annually

Havildars and equivalent ranks: Up to ₹30,000 annually

A delegation from the Constable, Havildar, and Sepoy Association met the Chief Minister at Lok Seva Bhawan to express gratitude for the enhanced allowances and incentives.

During the meeting, CM Majhi urged police personnel to continue working diligently to make Odisha a model State in law and order, while upholding public trust. He directed police stations to ensure immediate filing of FIRs and to provide swift assistance to vulnerable individuals.

Majhi also revealed 16,000 posts are currently vacant in the Odisha Police. The Government is actively working to create an additional 16,059 posts, ensuring adequate deployment of police personnel in line with the State’s population.

Highlighting the importance of innovation in policing, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for Odisha Police officers to visit other states and study best practices in personnel management.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, DGP YB Khurania, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Nikunj Bihari Dhal, Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahoo, and other senior police officials.