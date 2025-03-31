Bhubaneswar: In a bid to strengthen the grievance redressal mechanism across Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi decided to extend the initiative beyond Bhubaneswar. As part of this expansion, he will hold a grievance hearing in Sambalpur on April 21.

Announcing the decision, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari stated over 10 Ministers will be present at the meeting. Additionally, administrative officials from Western Odisha, along with Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, will participate to ensure effective redressal of public grievances.

The Revenue Minister emphasised this initiative will provide the people of Western Odisha with a better platform to present their issues directly to the Chief Minister. To mitigate the impact of the hot weather, elaborate arrangements will be made to ensure attendees do not face any difficulties.

Pujari further hinted following the Sambalpur hearing, the Chief Minister will hold another grievance hearing in Berhampur.

Currently, in Bhubaneswar, CM Majhi conducts public grievance hearings at the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell in Unit-5.