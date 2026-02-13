Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today launched the Shree Jagannath Darshan Yojana of the Odisha government to facilitate the elderly persons from poor families to visit the Puri Jagannath temple.

The scheme was simultaneously launched from Nabarangpur, Bhadrak, Baripada, Samablpur and Berhampur. Around 500 beneficiaries from five districts embarked upon their journey to the Puri Jagannath temple, said the state government.

Altogether 5,000 beneficiaries from across the state will be covered under the scheme this year. However, a target has been set to cover around 1 lakh beneficiaries in the next four years, added the state government.

Elderly people in the age group of 60 to 75 from poor families and widows (up to 75 age) will be included under the scheme.

The state government will provide free transportation, accommodation and food to the beneficiaries of Shree Jagannath Darshan Yojana, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister flagged off a bus carrying beneficiaries to the Puri shrine at an event in Nabarangpur. On the occasion, the Chief Minister unveiled 177 development projects worth over Rs 446 crore in the southern district.

The projects span across sectors like education, health, road communication and forest, added the CMO.

Majhi inaugurated altogether 112 projects worth over Rs 68 crore and laid foundation stones for 65 projects with total investment of 378 crore, it said.