Keonjhar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today flagged off the ‘Zero Accident Day’ campaign in Keonjhar district, emphasising that safety is a collective responsibility of every individual.

The campaign, organised by the Commerce and Transport Department, aims to spread awareness and promote road safety across all 13 blocks of the district. As part of the launch, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a ‘Zero Accident Selfie Point’.

Highlighting the risks in mining-affected areas like Keonjhar, where heavy vehicle movement is frequent, Majhi underlined the importance of strict adherence to traffic rules and constant vigilance to prevent mishaps. He said the initiative reflects the State Government’s commitment to reducing road accidents through awareness and safety compliance.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister distributed awareness materials and felicitated road safety advocates.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Rajya Sabha MP Sujit Kumar, Keonjhar MP Ananta Nayak, MLAs from the district, and senior officials such as DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, STA Commissioner Amitabh Thakur, DIG Brijesh Ray, and District Collector Vishal Singh.

Keonjhar is the first district in Odisha to adopt the ‘Zero Accident Day’ initiative after its successful implementation in Bhubaneswar. In collaboration with IIT Madras, a 14-day programme will also be conducted to provide guidance on accident prevention and road safety practices.

The initiative is expected to significantly reduce accidents and foster a stronger culture of safety in the region.