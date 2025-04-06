Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi embarked on a visit to New Delhi today, where the State Government is set to sign key Memorandums of Understanding with leading industry players, including Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Petronet LNG, and Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd, among others.

Per official sources, these strategic collaborations underscore Odisha’s commitment to becoming a major hub for the petrochemical and chemical industries. The MoUs aim to strengthen the existing industrial ecosystem, attract significant investments, generate employment opportunities, and boost the State’s overall economic development.

During a two-day event in New Delhi, the Chief Minister will engage in high-level discussions with various stakeholders and industry leaders. He is expected to outline the State’s vision for industrial growth, highlighting key reforms and initiatives implemented by the Odisha Government to create an investor-friendly environment.

In addition to attending industry meetings, CM Majhi is scheduled to visit the HCL Tech campus in Noida. He will also hold one-on-one meetings with prominent business leaders from diverse sectors to explore potential partnerships that can further enhance Odisha’s industrial landscape.

The Chief Minister is expected to return to Bhubaneswar on April 9.