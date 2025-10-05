Bhubaneswar: A day after violence broke out during the Goddess Durga idol immersion procession in Cuttack, leaders across party lines appealed to residents to maintain peace.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed concern over the incident, in which six police personnel, including Cuttack DCP Rishikesh Khilari, were injured. Calling the violence unfortunate, Majhi said the millennium-old city of Cuttack has always been known for harmony and brotherhood among its residents.

He urged people to uphold peace and unity, stating that disturbances caused by a few groups were disrupting normal life in the city. The Chief Minister added the government is keeping a close watch on troublemakers and assured strict action against those involved, in accordance with the law.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also appealed to the people of Cuttack to maintain calm and harmony. Expressing concern over the law and order situation, Patnaik said Odisha is a peace-loving state and that its people have always valued brotherhood and coexistence.

Congress legislator from Barabati-Cuttack, Sofia Firdous, also expressed grief over the violence during the immersion procession. She demanded the immediate arrest of all those involved in the clashes. “Those who have attempted to disturb the peace of Cuttack, a city known for its brotherhood and harmony, must face strict action as per the law,” she said.

The violence reportedly erupted around 1:30 am on Saturday when members of the Jhanjhirimangala Puja Committee were taking out their immersion procession through Hatipokhari. Tension flared after some locals objected to a particular song being played, leading to an argument. The situation soon escalated, with both sides resorting to stone-pelting and hurling glass bottles. Several shops and vehicles were damaged during the clashes.

The Jhanjhirimangala Bhagabat Puja Committee’s procession was forced to stop midway, while the Rausapatna Durgakali procession moved ahead. However, fresh violence broke out near Darghabazar police station when some locals allegedly attacked participants of the Rausapatna procession.

In the ensuing chaos, DCP Rishikesh Khilari sustained an eye injury, while several other police personnel were also hurt. Multiple processions were halted en route to the immersion ground due to the disturbances.

Heavy police deployment has been made across the city to prevent further escalation and ensure law and order.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a 12-hour Cuttack bandh on October 6 (Monday) over the incident.