Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president and Union Minister of health & Family Welfare JP Nadda in New Delhi.

The two leaders discussed party’s organisational matters, current political scenario and the roadmap for future initiatives.

“Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege of calling on our party’s National President and Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda Ji. We discussed organisational matters, the current political scenario, and the roadmap for future initiatives. His visionary guidance will continue to inspire us to serve with dedication and commitment,” said Majhi in a social media post.

Majhi’s meeting with Nadda assumes significance as there are speculations that the ruling party in Odisha may go for Cabinet expansion in the near future.

Similarly, the two leaders might have held discussions regarding the nomination of BJP in the upcoming Nuapada bye-election. The bye-poll is necessitated due to the death sitting Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Rajendra Dholakia (68) on September 8.

The Chief Minister paid a courtesy call on Vice President CP Radhakrishnan in the national capital. He shared details of the BJP government’s development initiatives, welfare programmes and future roadmap for Odisha with the Vice President.