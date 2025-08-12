Bhubaneswar: During a review meeting on law and order in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed police officials to remain vigilant in ensuring women’s safety. He instructed senior police officers to put an effective monitoring mechanism in place.

The CM emphasised strengthening police patrolling, especially near educational institutions, to ensure the safety of students. He also called for streamlining the traffic management system.

Majhi stressed launching a special drive to curb the smuggling of drugs and brown sugar into Odisha from neighbouring states. He further suggested expanding measures to prevent hemp cultivation.

Highlighting the need to fill vacant positions promptly, the Chief Minister announced the establishment of a special Police Recruitment Board.

The meeting revealed that in the past year, 8,035 women and 3,306 girls have been rescued in Odisha.

Advisor to the CM Prakash Mishra, Advocate General Pitambar Acharya, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Satyabrata Sahu, DGP YB Khurania, the CM’s Principal Secretary Saswat Mishra, and senior police officials attended the review meeting.